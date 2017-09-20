Morrissey reveals new single ‘Spent The Day in Bed’

A file picture of British singer Morrissey. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 20 — The former Smiths frontman has unveiled a new single called Spent The Day in Bed.

Digital radio station BBC 6 Music had first play of the new song this morning. Spent The Day in Bed is now available on Spotify.

After finally joining Twitter, the musician made his first ever tweet last night, mysteriously announcing the new single with the words “Spent the day in bed...”.

His second tweet proved just as enigmatic — “OR WA CA AZ UT CO MO IL MI DC NY PA MA” — which could refer to US states and a possible tour.

Morrissey’s new album, Low In High-School, is due out November 11. The artist is also scheduled to perform at the BBC Radio 6 Music Live event in London, October 2. — AFP-Relaxnews