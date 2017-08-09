Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Miley Cyrus’ album gets September due date

Wednesday August 9, 2017
05:16 PM GMT+8

‘Younger Now’ will be Cyrus’ sixth studio album. — Reuters pic‘Younger Now’ will be Cyrus’ sixth studio album. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 9 — The latest album by US singer Miley Cyrus has been set for release on September 29.

Younger Now will be Cyrus’ sixth studio album, following the psychedelic 2015 LP Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz.

News of the upcoming album first began to trickle in this May, when Cyrus revealed the album’s first single, Malibu, a lo-fi rock ballad that was joined by a video of her rolling in sand and sitting in a flower-filled meadow.

The album’s release date, like its first single, was revealed by Cyrus via Twitter and other social networks, accompanied by a short teaser video that sees the album’s title spelled out in rope.

It was also announced this week that Miley Cyrus is slated to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27 — a performance that will likely offer a taste of the forthcoming album. — AFP-Relaxnews

