Midnight Oil raring to rock the town

Midnight Oil play Singapore on August 16. — Handout via TODAYSINGAPORE, Aug 16 — Old rockers never die, as the saying goes, they just fade away. And then, as the music scene has shown, they make a comeback. Usually with a tour accompanying the release of an album of new songs or an anthology collection.

One of these bands making a return to the stage lights is Aussie rock outfit Midnight Oil. Best known for their hits in the 1980s such as Beds Are Burning, The Dead Heart, Blue Sky Mine and Truganini, the members — Peter Garrett, Bones Hillman, Rob Hirst, Jim Moginie and Martin Rotsey — have been hitting the road with their first world tour in 15 years.

And yes, it also coincides with the release of a remastered boxset called The Full Tank, featuring all of their existing albums and EPs. There is also a new four CD/8 DVD trove called The Overflow Tank, which will include more than 14 hours of previously unreleased and rare material.

The band will also release their first ever complete vinyl collection which will feature 11 remastered LPs and two 12-inch EPs, all cut at Abbey Road Studios in London.

“Actually, Jim does most of the work with the mastering and the technical side (for the remasters),” said drummer Hirst.

“And it’s Jim who decided that the band should be able to play all the songs we ever recorded on the tour. Which is why we spent more than five months in rehearsals before we even went on tour!” he added, laughing.

“Bones had the biggest job to remember the early material because he didn’t play on the first six albums and early EPs. Of course, the rest of us vaguely remembered all that material, but he had the biggest job.”

According to Hirst, the tour has been an enjoyable one so far. “Everyone’s been very happy in the camp,” he said. “The audiences have been amazing. We’ve gone back to play at some great halls that we played in the mid-1980s. The band’s been putting on some powerful shows every night lasting 2 or 2.5 hours.

“There are more than 170 songs in the catalogue. Obviously, there are songs that people want to hear like Beds Are Burning, but with the rest of the set we can change what we want. It has been really good, it never gets boring.”

And no, it’s not a harbinger to commemorate the fact that in 2018, the band marks the 40th anniversary of their first album.

“We never thought of that, actually. It was just everyone becoming available at this time to do this,” said Hirst.

What was surprising was the fact that fans turned up in droves to hear Midnight Oil once again. “We didn’t take anything for granted when we decided to embark on this tour. We weren’t sure how many fans would be interested or remember us,” said Hirst.

“In 15 years, a whole lot of music has been made, artistes have come and gone… so we didn’t expect that we’d automatically be provided with such a great audience - but it’s actually worked out very well.

“There’s enthusiasm for the band so it’s been very heartwarming.”

That’s not to say that there haven’t been the occasional hiccups on stage. “In the beginning of Blue Sky Mine, there is a harmonica part and Pete plays that solo. So, a few days ago, he was playing that solo but didn’t realise that he didn’t have the microphone in his hands, so he was playing that solo only to himself! Nobody else heard it!

“Things like that happen all the time, the band just dissolves into laughter and carries on. Often those moments — this interaction and humour between the band — the audience picks up on; and that becomes a memorable part of the show. Sometimes the mistakes are the best part!”

The band has also been trying to make this tour as eco-friendly and environmentally sustainable as possible, given the members’ advocacy in protecting the environment.

“We try in every way to (make the show eco-friendly). In Australia, we’ll take hybrid and electric cars to the gigs. Of course, out of necessity, we have to take jets overseas. We eliminate plastics — such as plastic water bottles — as much as possible. But it is an uphill battle, to be honest,” said Hirst. — TODAY

*Midnight Oil play Singapore’s Star Theatre on August 16.