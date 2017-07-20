Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Michael Fassbender is after a serial killer in ‘The Snowman’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 20 — Here’s the chilling first trailer for Michael Fassbender’s The Snowman, which is based on the popular thriller by Norwegian author Jo Nesbø.

The film, which also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, J.K. Simmons, and Val Kilmer, centres on an elite crime squad detective attempting to stop an elaborate serial killer’s twisted rampage.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “When an elite crime squad’s lead detective (Fassbender) investigates the disappearance of a victim on the first snow of winter, he fears an elusive serial killer may be active again.  With the help of a brilliant recruit (Ferguson), the cop must connect decades-old cold cases to the brutal new one if he hopes to outwit this unthinkable evil before the next snowfall.”

The Snowman is set for release on October 20.

A screengrab from ‘The Snowman’ that stars Michael Fassbender.A screengrab from ‘The Snowman’ that stars Michael Fassbender.

