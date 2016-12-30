Mexican pop star Paulina Rubio to collaborate with Selena Gomez for new album

Mexican singer Paulina Rubio said she will collaborate with celebrities such as DJ Snake and Selena Gomez on her new album. — AFP picMEXICO CITY, Dec 30 — One of Mexico’s biggest pop stars, Paulina Rubio revealed to Vanidades that her new album will feature collaborations with celebrities such as DJ Snake and Selena Gomez.

Ahead of her upcoming album, 45-year-old Rubio has already dropped three singles this year: Si te vas, Mi nuevo vicio and Me quemas. She has not released an album since 2011’s Brava!.

Selena Gomez has been taking time off for personal reasons, only appearing in the public eye at the American Music Awards in November. News of this collaboration comes just days after it was announced that she was the new ambassador for Coach. A photo posted by songwriter Justin Tranter on social media has also sparked speculations that Gomez may also be working on a new album. — AFP-Relaxnews