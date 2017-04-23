Mel B’s former nanny claims they had ‘seven year affair’ (VIDEO)

Former Spice Girl Mel B filed for divorce from Stephen Belafonte (right) last month in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences. — Cover Media pic LONDON, April 23 — In bombshell claims made in court documents, Mel B’s former nanny claims they had a seven-year affair after the singer seduced her as a “naive and curious” 18-year-old.

According to The Sun, Lorraine Gilles, 26, said the former Spice Girl invited her to have a threesomes with her now estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, often also filming them in the act.

#me #📸 by @thelaexplorer #girlnextdoor #look A post shared by Lorraine Gilles (@iamlorraineg90) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:32pm PST

41-year-old Mel B whose real name is Melanie Brown was reported to have seduced the German exchange student multiple times a week over seven years.

“Gilles’ sexual and employment relationship with Brown continued for approximately seven years. The couple had sex sporadically, sometimes having sex multiple times in a week and at other times going months without sex,” Gilles’ lawyer was quoted saying.

“Belafonte was not present during most of the sexual encounters between Gilles and Brown. Indeed, at no point did Gilles and Belafonte engage in any sexual acts without Brown’s knowledge or participation.”

“The only times Gilles and Belafonte had sex was when Brown herself invited her husband to join the couple in the bedroom, at which point Brown would often serve as the ‘camera man’ and record the sexual encounter and/or take part in the ménage a trois herself,” The Sun quoted the lawyer as saying.

Documents released by the court also show that Gilles is suing Brown for defamation after the latter accused her of having an affair with Belafonte behind her back and was forced to abort his baby.

Brown, known as ‘Scary Spice’ in the popular 1990s British all-girl group, filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years last month in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences.

My baby boo @stephenthinks11 we have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger,you loved me before I even new how to really love myself,you are my world honey and let's not forget you are abit of a dickhead too xxxx #tenyearsmarried #fightfortheineyoulove #theysaiditwouldntlast #bitcheswishtheyhadthis #nowtalkaboutme A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

The former judge of hit British talent show X Factor had also filed restraining orders against Belafonte, alleging that he punched and choked her — and forced her into having sex with random women.

Belafonte, has called her allegations of domestic abuse “nothing more than a smear campaign” in a statement issued via his lawyers.