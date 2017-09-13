Mel B accused of witness intimidation as divorce drama continues

Melanie Brown also known as Mel B arrives at the Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles September 10, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 13 — Mel B aka Melanie Brown seems to be living up to her Scary Spice moniker and is apparently under investigation for intimidating a witness who was prepared to testify against her in her divorce battle with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte.

According to E! News, rapper Siya claims that Mel B sent her threatening text messages about testifying against her and the case is ongoing after she showed police messages.

Mel B is in a legal battle against ex-husband Stephen Belafonte and their former nanny Lorraine Gilles. Siya, who claims to be a close friend of the pair, was prepared to contradict Mel B and testify that Belafonte never physically abused his wife.

Siya was also apparently set to testify that Mel B frequently used illegal drugs. Mel B’s divorce drama centres over a custody battle that the pair hav been fighting ever since they called it quits.