Meet Takumi Saitoh at Japanese Film Festival 2017!

Takumi Saitoh is coming to Malaysia in September for JFF 2017. — Handout via CinemaOnlineKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Japanese filmmaker Takumi Saitoh will no doubt be the main highlight of the upcoming Japanese Film Festival (JFF) 2017.

The Blank 13 director will be in Malaysia on September 5 to attend the invite only opening ceremony of JFF 2017.

The news of the filmmaker’s appearance was revealed by the director of The Japan Foundation Kuala Lumpur (JFKL), Koichi Horikawa, yesterday at the JFF 2017 press conference.

However, that is not all, as the 36-year-old is also holding a special preview of his aforementioned feature directorial debut on the same day at 5pm at GSC Pavilion KL.

This will be a truly special treat for fans in Malaysia as they will get to watch Blank 13 months ahead of its official release in Japan.

“This will be the first time it will be shown in South-east Asia,” said Horikawa. “Indeed, the movie will only be released in Japan in February 2018, making this a very rare and fortunate treat for Malaysian audiences!”

The movie premiered at the 26th Yubari International Film Festival and has gone on to win the Asian New Talent Award for Best Director for Saitoh at the 20th Shanghai Film Festival.

The special preview, which is by invitation only, includes a Q&A session with the filmmaker after the screening.

Fans, don’t fret, as you will still get to meet Saitoh, who is also well-known as a talented actor, during the Meet-and-Greet Session with him at 4pm at Tokyo Street, Pavilion KL on September 5.

With two of his movies screening at this year’s JFF (Blank 13 and The Projects, in which he appears in his award-winning supporting role as a mysterious character named Shoji), the film festival is a definitely a must for his fans and Japanese movie aficionados alike to attend.

JFF last year saw the attendance of more than 10,000 moviegoers and JFKL is hoping to see more for JFF 2017.

This year with Cinema Online as the official media partner once again, JFF returns for its 14th edition from September 7 to October 1, 2017. It will kick off on September 5 with the opening ceremony at 7pm at GSC Pavilion KL.

A total of 14 titles will be presented at the film festival: the highly anticipated Blank 13, Midnight Diner 2 and Tsukiji Wonderland, as well as Asian Three-Fold Mirror 2016: Reflections (which includes a Sharifah Amani-starring piece filmed in Penang), The Projects, Tora-san Of Goto, Her Love Boils Bathwater, ReLIFE, Teiichi: Battle of the Supreme High, Survival Family, Rudolf the Black Cat, The Long Excuse, Samurai Hustle Returns and Seto and Utsumi.

The 14th Japanese Film Festival will take place in Klang Valley from September 7-13 at the following cinemas: GSC Mid Valley, GSC 1 Utama, GSC Pavilion KL and GS NU Sentral.

It will then head to GSC Gurney Plaza, Penang, from September 14-17, before moving on to East Malaysia.

Another opening ceremony will be held on September 20 at GSC CityONE Megamall, Kuching, kicking off JFF 2017 in Kuching that will run from September 21-24.

JFF 2017 will wrap up after its run at GSC Suria Sabah, Kota Kinabalu, from September 29 to October 2. — CinemaOnline