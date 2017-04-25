Last updated Tuesday, April 25, 2017 7:50 pm GMT+8

May the ore be with you: Japan sells gold Darth Vader mask

Tuesday April 25, 2017
07:20 PM GMT+8

An employee of Japan's jeweler Tanaka Kikinzoku Jewelry displays a pure gold life-size mask of Darth Vader, a character in the Star Wars films, at their main shop in Ginza shopping district in Tokyo on April 25, 2017. — AFP picAn employee of Japan's jeweler Tanaka Kikinzoku Jewelry displays a pure gold life-size mask of Darth Vader, a character in the Star Wars films, at their main shop in Ginza shopping district in Tokyo on April 25, 2017. — AFP picTOKYO, April 25 — A solid gold Darth Vader mask is going on sale in Japan, with a US$1.4 million (RM6.56 million) price tag for a one-of-a-kind likeness of science fiction’s most famous villain.

Jeweller Ginza Tanaka on Tuesday showcased the 15-kilogramme sculpture, which has been commissioned to mark the 40th anniversary this year of the release of “Star Wars”.

The mask will be available for purchase on May the fourth  — a date known among fans as “Star Wars Day” because of its similarity to one of the franchise’s most famous lines: “May the Force be with you”.

The jeweller also plans to release gold coins specially designed to celebrate the anniversary in the more affordable price range of US$1,200 to US$11,000.

Ginza Tanaka, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, has in the past created other gold commemorative products including a Christmas tree, samurai helmets and footballer Lionel Messi’s left foot. — AFP

