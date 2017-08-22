Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Matt Damon finds his life falling apart in George Clooney’s ‘Suburbicon’ (VIDEO)

Tuesday August 22, 2017
11:51 AM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Aug 22 — Here’s a new trailer from Paramount Pictures’ Suburbicon that stars Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Noah Jupe and Oscar Isaac.

In this film directed by George Clooney, Damon plays a family man living in idyllic suburbia with his family in the summer of 1959 until his run-in with the mob changes everything.  

The synopsis of the film reads: “Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns… the perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge (Damon) must navigate the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence. This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices. This is Suburbicon.”

Suburbicon is set for release on October 27.

A screengrab from George Clooney’s ‘Suburbicon’ that stars Matt Damon.A screengrab from George Clooney’s ‘Suburbicon’ that stars Matt Damon.

