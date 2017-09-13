Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig literally shrink themselves in ‘Downsizing’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 — Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for sci-fi Downsizing, a film that attempts to deal with the global issue of overpopulation in sort of a Honey I Shrunk The Kids kind of way.

In the film by Alexander Payne, Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig play a couple who decide to abandon their normal lives and join the innovative and planet-saving “downsized” community of Leisureland, New Mexico that involves them literally shrinking their bodies.

The synopsis of the film reads: “When scientists discover how to shrink humans to five inches tall as a solution to over-population, Paul (Damon) and his wife Audrey (Wiig) decide to abandon their stressed lives in order to get small and move to a new downsized community — a choice that triggers life-changing adventures.”

The film also stars Jason Sudeikis, Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau, Udo Kier and James Van Der Beek.

Downsizing is set for release on December 22.

A screengrab from ‘Downsizing’ that stars Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig.