Marvel’s ‘Cloak & Dagger’ series receives first full trailer (VIDEO)

Olivia Holt (left) and Aubrey Joseph (right) star in 'Cloak and Dagger.' — YouTube screenshotLOS ANGELES, March 21 — With a June date fast approaching, Freeform’s Marvel superhero series Cloak & Dagger sketches out the push and pull between its two uniquely powered leads.

Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph), two teenagers with very different perspectives, meet and discover their respective powers in the trailer for Cloak & Dagger, the Marvel TV series due to begin June 7 on the US network Freeform (previously known as ABC Family).

The season consists of 10 episodes running 30 minutes each.

Olivia Holt came up through a number of Disney television productions. Among them, she held a main role over the first three seasons of martial arts comedy series Kickin’ It, in Halloween comedy Girl vs. Monster, and two-season high school sitcom I Didn’t Do It.

In 2017 she had a supporting role opposite Greg Kinnear, Renée Zellweger, Djimon Hounsou and Jon Voight in Same Kind of Different as Me.

Aubrey Joseph appeared in three of eight episodes in 2016’s Emmy, Directors Guild and AFI Award-winning HBO limited series The Night Of. He made his feature film debut in John Turturro’s Fading Gigolo and then took a part in the Liam Neeson, Joel Kinnaman, Ed Harris and Common action movie Run All Night.

Joe Pokaski, a producer on The CW’s DC superhero series Daredevil as well as NBC’S Heroes, is both showrunner and screenwriter for Cloak & Dagger. Gina Price-Bythewood of Beyond the Lights and The Secret Life of Bees directs the first episode.

The June debut is based on a comic book series of the same name, first published in 1983 and created by writer Bill Mantlo (co-creator of Guardians of the Galaxy character Rocket Racoon) and illustrator Ed Hannigan (Green Arrow.) — AFP-Relaxnews