Marvel directors hails varsity students as ‘geniuses’ for ‘Avengers’ spoof trailer (VIDEO)

A screen capture of the spoof trailer video created by Aiman and his friends.PETALING JAYA, March 19 — What do you do when you simply cannot wait for Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Avengers: Infinity War?

Make your own trailer to keep the anticipation in check? That is just what university student Aiman Sany and his friends did.

The group of teens puts their DIY skills to the test, using daily essentials such as dinner plates as Doctor Strange’s magic circles, a broom and umbrella as weapons, a water jug as the “Tesseract”, and clothes pegs as the titular “Infinity Stones”.

The parody trailer, which was shared via Twitter two days ago, has garnered over 46,000 retweets and over 72,000 likes.

Aiman, whose Twitter handle is @awesomerawks, had tagged Marvel Studios with the question, “Who did it better?”.

The best part was the spoof trailer caught the attention of the film’s directors, Anthony and Joe Russo themselves, better known as the Russo Brothers.

The brothers, who had also directed Marvel’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, jokingly asked if Aiman would be free to direct the fifth Avengers film.

Aiman. You guys are geniuses. Are you available to direct Avengers 5? https://t.co/8IIS3hacBu — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 18, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War will feature a jaw-dropping 40 superheroes in a major action scene.

The film will be released in Malaysian cinemas April 26.