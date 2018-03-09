Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Marshmello teases new track, two years in the making

Friday March 9, 2018
10:50 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Potential hazards of parabens for household petsThe Edit: Potential hazards of parabens for household pets

The Edit: ‘The Sopranos’ may be resurrected as a prequel filmThe Edit: ‘The Sopranos’ may be resurrected as a prequel film

The Edit: NYK’s ‘Make It On Me’ dropsThe Edit: NYK’s ‘Make It On Me’ drops

The Edit: Five things Malaysians and Irish have in commonThe Edit: Five things Malaysians and Irish have in common

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Marshmello arrives for the 2017 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2017. — Reuters picMarshmello arrives for the 2017 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 9 — Marshmello has revealed he’ll release his track Fly today, after a nearly two-year wait.

The DJ and producer shared a snippet of the song in an Instagram post announcing its release.

“You’ve been waiting almost two years for this one so I’m dropping fly on Friday,” he captioned the video, which shows the producer’s masked avatar soaring through the sky.

Fly comes in the midst of a number of recent and upcoming releases by Marshmello: last week, he released the Logic collaboration Everyday, preceded a month earlier by Friends with Anne-Marie; also last month he announced that collaborations with Jauz, Crankdat, and SUMRCAMP were on the horizon. — AFP-Relaxnews

 

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram