Marshmello teases new track, two years in the making

Marshmello arrives for the 2017 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 9 — Marshmello has revealed he’ll release his track Fly today, after a nearly two-year wait.

The DJ and producer shared a snippet of the song in an Instagram post announcing its release.

“You’ve been waiting almost two years for this one so I’m dropping fly on Friday,” he captioned the video, which shows the producer’s masked avatar soaring through the sky.

Fly comes in the midst of a number of recent and upcoming releases by Marshmello: last week, he released the Logic collaboration Everyday, preceded a month earlier by Friends with Anne-Marie; also last month he announced that collaborations with Jauz, Crankdat, and SUMRCAMP were on the horizon. — AFP-Relaxnews