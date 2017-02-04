Mariah Carey unveils new track featuring YG (VIDEO)

Mariah Carey performs during 2016 VH1’s 'Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night' in New York, December 2, 2016. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Feb 4 — Songstress Mariah Carey has joined forces with rapper YG to debut a new collaborative track — her first since last year’s Infinity, which was released as part of her #1 to Infinity compilation.

Carey announced the release of the R&B tune during a recent Facebook Live stream, revealing that she and YG worked with Jermaine Dupri on the record.

The lyrics, which revolve around an ill-fated relationship, include: “Boy I was buggin’/ Thinkin’ somehow I can trust ya/ But you don’t mean nothing/ ‘Cause I don’t, I don’t”, with YG weaving his lines in and playing the part of the misunderstood boyfriend.

Carey, who released her 14th album, Me. I Am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse, in 2014, has not confirmed whether the track will form part of a fresh, upcoming album (via Rolling Stone). ― AFP-Relaxnews