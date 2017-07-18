Mariah Carey to produce drama series based on her rise to fame

Carey had a meteoric rise, launching her career with five consecutive Hot 100 No. 1 hits in 1990-91. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 18 — Mariah Carey is developing a scripted drama about her rise to fame, Deadline reported yesterday.

The fictionalised show set in 1986 New York will follow a biracial 16-year-old girl who aims to be the best-selling female musician in history.

Carey will serve as an executive producer for the Starz show along with longtime friend, Brett Ratner.

Nina Coleman, who wrote Dr Dolittle 3, will write the show and serve as showrunner.

Fans most recently saw Carey in the E! docuseries Mariah’s World.