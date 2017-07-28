Mariah Carey teases new Christmas song ‘The Star’

LOS ANGELES, July 28 — Songstress Mariah Carey tweeted a tease for a Christmas movie that will feature a new holiday song by the hit-making singer.

Carey introduces the trailer for The Star, an animated movie that will tell the story of the first Christmas.

The star-studded voice cast includes Keegan Michael-Key, Gina Rodriguez, Oprah Winfrey, Kristin Chenoweth, Zachary Levi, Kelly Clarkson and Tyler Perry.

Carey’s upbeat song, also called The Star, features in the latter half of the video, with the lyrics “That’s what Christmas means to me, my love” audible in the background.

The singer’s All I Want for Christmas is You was released in 1994 and remains a holiday staple.

It remains to be seen if The Star will also join the holiday hall of fame.

Listen here: twitter.com/MariahCarey/status/890195020128452608. — AFP-Relaxnews