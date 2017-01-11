Mariah Carey sues South American promoter over cancelled gigs

Recording artist Mariah Carey poses on her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in this August 5, 2015 file photo. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 11 ― It seems that Mariah Carey is making a lot of news these days and not necessarily for the right reasons.

This time, the diva is suing a South American concert promoter over cancelled concerts in South Argentina. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carey filed the lawsuit against promoter FEG Entretenimientos for breach of contract because they apparently didn’t pay her in full.

However, the company countered that Carey damaged their brand reputation by failing to perform.

In the complaint, attorney for Mirage Entertainment Bryan Freedman writes that “this lawsuit is filed in part not only to confirm the multiple breaches of the contracts by FEG… but to warn the artistic community not to trust any promises from FEG.”

Carey was scheduled to perform in Argentina on October 28 and in Chile on October 30, but the songstress cancelled as there was still balance unpaid for both shows by October 25.

THR further reported that Carey had suffered from damage to her reputation as well as losses from other projects that she turned down because of the later-cancelled concerts.