Malaysian film ‘Shuttle Life’ nabs two Golden Horse nominations

‘Shuttle Life’ gets two nominations at the 54th Golden Horse Awards, taking place on November 25. — Picture by Cinema OnlineKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Malaysian movie Shuttle Life has been nominated in two categories at the 54th Golden Horse Awards.

The feature debut of local filmmaker Tan Seng Kiat will see its name listed under Best New Director for Tan himself and Best Cinematography for Taiwanese cinematographer Chen Ko Chin.

The awards ceremony will be taking place on November 25, 2017.

Starring award-winning Taiwanese filmmaker Sylvia Chang and Malaysian singer-actor Jack Tan, the movie tells the struggle of a young man, Qiang, who has to care for his mentally unstable mother and 5-year-old sister, Hui Shan.

After having its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September, the film went on a winning streak, nabbing Best Film, Best Actor (Jack Tan) and Best Cinematographer at the 20th Shanghai International Film Festival, as well as winning the Special Jury Award at the 29th Malaysian Film Festival.

The recently-held 12th Chinese Young Generation Film Forum Awards in China also saw the movie winning Best Actor (Jack Tan), Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.

Another local movie, Mrs K, starring Hong Kong film stars Kara Hui and Simon Yam as well as Malaysian actor Faizal Hussein, also emerged victorious at the same awards ceremony, picking up accolades for Best Production Design and Best Editing.

Shuttle Life will open in cinemas this October 12. — Cinema Online