Luke Skywalker dreams of Tosche Station: A musical parody (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Dec 18 — With Star Wars: The Last Jedi having dropped in cinemas over the weekend, it’s safe to say that the latest installment of the epic space opera has left early viewers divided — those who came out of theatres whooping, and those who did not quite feel the Force.

But what a journey Luke Skywalker has been on since his time on Tatooine. Before holing up in a cave with a bunch of porgs, the Jedi Master had far simpler dreams. He just wanted to go into Tosche Station to pick up some power converters.

The Gregory Brothers gives Skywalker’s story the Songify treatment.In this musical parody, the Gregory Brothers gives Skywalker’s story the Songify treatment, which sees Luke think about his hopes for Tosche Station in a perpetual state. The fact that he revisits his whiniest line every time he encounters adversity makes it all the more hilarious.

The song touches upon major milestones of Luke’s journey in A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens and of course, The Last Jedi.

Just the thing we need on a Monday.