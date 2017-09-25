Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Rain

Luke Bryan joins Katy Perry as ‘American Idol’ judge

Monday September 25, 2017
11:57 AM GMT+8

Musician Luke Bryan accepts the favourite country male artist award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2013. — Reuters picMusician Luke Bryan accepts the favourite country male artist award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2013. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 25 — Country singer Luke Bryan will reportedly be joining Katy Perry as a judge in the upcoming American Idol reboot.

Unlike the original show, the reboot is expected to feature a three-person judge panel which means there’s just one judge left to be revealed. 

There have been names thrown about for the third judge including Lionel Richie, Charlie Puth and former judge Keith Urban, but no official announcement has been made as yet.

Ryan Seacrest will be returning to host the show, which is set to premiere in early March after the Oscars.

