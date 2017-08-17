Listen to Cher sing the trippy new song ‘Ooga Boo’ (VIDEO)

Cher as Chercophonie in the video for 'Ooga Boo'. — Youtube video screengrabLOS ANGELES, August 17 — Cher is back with a psychedelic song called Ooga Boo, which she recorded for the Netflix children's show Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh.

The singer features in a guest role in season three of the show, which hit Netflix on August 11.

A video for Ooga Boo stars the character that Cher voices in the show. Named Chercophonie, the aqua-coloured space diva with a bold fashion sense appears in the show to give the lead character Tip a lesson in following her heart. In addition to Ooga Boo, Cherphonie sings the song You Do Boov on the show.

Home Adventures with Tip & Oh is a spin-off of the 2012 DreamWorks movie Home, which featured Rihanna and Jim Parsons. The Netflix show features the voices of Rachel Crow and Mark Whitten. — AFP-Relaxnews