Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington honoured by Philippine bands (VIDEO)

MANILA, August 6 — Filipino artists in Manila staged a free tribute concert for late American vocalist Chester Bennington on Friday. Bennington, the lead singer of American rock band Linkin Park, committed suicide inside his home on July 20.

Nearly a dozen bands played their own original pieces along with famous Linkin Park songs as tribute, while counsellors joined in during an intermission to talk about suicide prevention.

They hoped the concert will not only be a remembrance to Bennington, but also serve as a reminder about the importance of mental health. — Reuters Fans stick posters as they gather at Revolucion monument to pay tribute to Chester Bennington, Linkin Park frontman, following the singer's death by suicide, in Mexico City July 23, 2017. — Reuters pic