Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington honoured by Philippine bands (VIDEO)

Sunday August 6, 2017
02:11 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Job with best title ever, Planetary Protection OfficerThe Edit: Job with best title ever, Planetary Protection Officer

The Edit: Vintage kimonos get new lease of life as fashionable outfitsThe Edit: Vintage kimonos get new lease of life as fashionable outfits

The Edit: Japan marks 72 years of atomic bomb attack on HiroshimaThe Edit: Japan marks 72 years of atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima

New Venezuela assembly sacks opposing chief prosecutorNew Venezuela assembly sacks opposing chief prosecutor

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

MANILA, August 6 — Filipino artists in Manila staged a free tribute concert for late American vocalist Chester Bennington on Friday. Bennington, the lead singer of American rock band Linkin Park, committed suicide inside his home on July 20.

Nearly a dozen bands played their own original pieces along with famous Linkin Park songs as tribute, while counsellors joined in during an intermission to talk about suicide prevention.

They hoped the concert will not only be a remembrance to Bennington, but also serve as a reminder about the importance of mental health. — ReutersFans stick posters as they gather at Revolucion monument to pay tribute to Chester Bennington, Linkin Park frontman, following the singer's death by suicide, in Mexico City July 23, 2017. — Reuters picFans stick posters as they gather at Revolucion monument to pay tribute to Chester Bennington, Linkin Park frontman, following the singer's death by suicide, in Mexico City July 23, 2017. — Reuters pic

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline