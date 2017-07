Lido drops new track, to perform at Goodvibes (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Fans of Norwegian producer Lido should check him out at the upcoming Goodvibes festival, happening August 12 and 13 at The Ranch at Gohtong Jaya.

He’s also recently released the song Not Enough, a collaboration with West Coast R&B duo THEY. Lido has also worked with acts such as Halsey, Chance the Rapper and recently had a sold out US tour.

To have a listen of the new track, it's already on Spotify here.

Lido and THEY collaborated on the track ‘Not Enough’. — DR pic