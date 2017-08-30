Liam Hemsworth spotted wearing Miley Cyrus’ promise ring

Actor Liam Hemsworth (left) and singer Miley Cyrus arrive at the premiere of Lionsgate's 'The Hunger Games' at Nokia Theatre LA Live in this file picture taken on March 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 30 — Things definitely seem to be going well for Hollywood’s on-again-off-again couple, actor Liam Hemsworth and pop singer Miley Cyrus.

Hemsworth was spotted yesterday wearing Miley’s promise ring while he was out and about in Malibu yesterday.

The handsome 27-year-old had apparently refused to wear the ring for the good part of the year, causing the singer to question his commitment and apparently leading to a huge fight.

The stress of planning their wedding has also it seems caused strain on the couple’s relationship, prompting them to take a more relaxed approach to the planning.

And so all seems to have worked out well for this celebrity couple.