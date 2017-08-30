Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Liam Hemsworth spotted wearing Miley Cyrus’ promise ring

Wednesday August 30, 2017
01:54 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Kim Swee refuses to blame goalie after own goal blunderKim Swee refuses to blame goalie after own goal blunder

Felda Global Ventures’ 1H 2017 pre-tax profit climbs to RM55.9mFelda Global Ventures’ 1H 2017 pre-tax profit climbs to RM55.9m

FLOTUS Melania Trump’s flood fashion draws critics’ barbsFLOTUS Melania Trump’s flood fashion draws critics’ barbs

The Edit: Head to Paradigm Mall for first-ever anime film festThe Edit: Head to Paradigm Mall for first-ever anime film fest

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Actor Liam Hemsworth (left) and singer Miley Cyrus arrive at the premiere of Lionsgate's 'The Hunger Games' at Nokia Theatre LA Live in this file picture taken on March 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. — AFP picActor Liam Hemsworth (left) and singer Miley Cyrus arrive at the premiere of Lionsgate's 'The Hunger Games' at Nokia Theatre LA Live in this file picture taken on March 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 30 — Things definitely seem to be going well for Hollywood’s on-again-off-again couple, actor Liam Hemsworth and pop singer Miley Cyrus.

Hemsworth was spotted yesterday wearing Miley’s promise ring while he was out and about in Malibu yesterday.

The handsome 27-year-old had apparently refused to wear the ring for the good part of the year, causing the singer to question his commitment and apparently leading to a huge fight.

The stress of planning their wedding has also it seems caused strain on the couple’s relationship, prompting them to take a more relaxed approach to the planning.

And so all seems to have worked out well for this celebrity couple.  

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline