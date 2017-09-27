Leonardo DiCaprio to become Scorsese’s Teddy Roosevelt

Leonardo DiCaprio (left) and Martin Scorsese at a Los Angeles County Museum of Art event, November 2013. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 27 — The Gangs of New York and Wolf of Wall Street actor will star in presidential biopic Roosevelt, with negotations now entering an advanced stage.

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are teaming up again for Paramount Pictures movie Roosevelt.

DiCaprio was the studio’s first choice for the role, according to Deadline, while the script will mark a feature film debut for writer Scott Bloom.

The film concerns Theodore Roosevelt who, at 42 years of age, was and still is the youngest to take office when he assumed responsibility for governing the United States after William McKinley was assassinated in 1901.

A Republican president, he prioritized consumer protection, control of corporate overreach, and the conservation of natural resources, overseeing the creation of 150 national forests in the process.

As a known advocate for humanity’s dependency on a healthy earth, conservation is of particular interest to DiCaprio, to the extent that Deadline suggests it is the reason behind a rekindled interest in the project.

And as Collider recalls, DiCaprio and Scorsese had been looking at an adaptation of Edmund Morris’s Pulitzer Prize winning The Rise of Theodore Roosevelt; Morris expanded his biography into a trilogy covering TR’s presidential term and his achievements as an author, military officer, political leader and explorer.

Paramount did not announce a timeline for Roosevelt development and, depending upon how things turn out, it could be the sixth, seventh, or eighth film that Scorsese and DiCaprio make together.

Their first collaboration was gripping 2002 historical drama Gangs of New York, which had DiCaprio acting opposite Daniel Day-Lewis and Cameron Diaz.

The pair immediately followed up with Howard Hughes biopic Aviator (2004) and crime thriller The Departed (2006,) after which they teamed up again for 2010’s Shutter Island and then 2013’s acclaimed stock market fraud biography The Wolf of Wall Street.

Beyond those five, Scorsese and DiCaprio already have three more crime thrillers in pre-production: FBI origin story Killers of the Flower Moon and 1893 World’s Fair serial killer tale The Devil In The White City.

All eight are based on pre-existing material—history books, memoirs, or novels, in the majority, with The Departed adapting Hong Kong’s incendiary police thriller Infernal Affairs.

More immediately, DiCaprio is to lead The Black Hand, based on the novelization of a 1973 Mafia infiltration movie, currently expected in 2018 and also developed through Paramount.

Scorsese is working on Netflix’s The Irishman for 2018, with a star-studded cast list that includes Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino (The Godfather: Part II, Heat,) Bobby Cannavale, Jack Huston and Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire,) Joe Pesci (Goodfellas, Raging Bull,) Harvey Keitel (Reservoir Dogs, Taxi Driver,) and Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond, Ice Age franchise.) — AFP-Relaxnews