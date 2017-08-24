Lady Gaga teases documentary ‘Five Foot Two,’ out next month

Lady Gaga speaks during the Super Bowl LI halftime show press conference in Houston February 3, 2017. — Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports pic via ReutersLOS ANGELES Aug 24 — Lady Gaga has shared a series of posts on social media teasing an upcoming documentary titled Five Foot Two, which arrives on Netflix September 22.

Directed by Chris Moukarbel (Banksy Does New York), the film promises an unguarded glimpse at Gaga through a series of personal highs and lows and the culmination of a year’s emotional journey.”

The star took to social media to share video clips teasing the film.

In one clip, an emotional Gaga prepares to undergo treatment for chronic pain in a doctor’s office; in another, the star is seen suspended in mid-air as she rehearses for her Super Bowl performance; in the third, she floats in a pool while, in a voiceover, she discusses feelings of loneliness.

“I’m known for being larger than life, but really I’m just... #GagaFiveFootTwo," Lady Gaga said in one tweet teasing the documentary.

In an audio-only clip on Instagram, the artiste says, “I have seen a few short clips of the documentary, but I decided not to watch it all the way through, or most of it for that matter, because I can't be objective about myself. So you’ll see it before I do.”

Find the teasers at: www.instagram.com/ladygaga — AFP-Relaxnews