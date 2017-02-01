‘Kung Fu Yoga’ shimmies its way to RM12m in just four days

Jackie Chan and ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ co-star Disha Patani are pictured during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur last month. — CinemaOnline picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Jackie Chan has done it again! His latest movie is a shining example of why he’s one of the most sought-after action stars in the showbiz.

Kung Fu Yoga, released on January 26, just in time for the Chinese New Year holidays, made RM3.2 million in a single day collection.

After just four days of showing, the comedy movie collected RM12 million in total at the local box office.

To date, Chan’s highest grossing movie in Malaysia is CZ12, which made RM20 million in 2012. It was local distributor GSC Movies’ highest grossing film until it was surpassed by South Korea’s Train To Busan, released in 2016, which collected RM21 million in Malaysia.

However, if Chan and the gang can keep the momentum going, Kung Fu Yoga may just break the record. The movie collected RM8 million on its third day, meaning that it was able to collect another RM4 million in just one day to reach its current fourth-day collection.

Last year’s top Chinese New Year movie in Malaysia was Stephen Chow’s The Mermaid. Distributed locally by Sony Pictures Releasing International, the comedy had gone on to collect RM31 million. It was also the third highest grossing movie in Malaysia for 2016 after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Captain America: Civil War.

Also distributed by GSC Movies, Kung Fu Yoga brings kung fu and Bollywood together as the movie stars not only Chan but also Hong Kong singer-actor Aarif Rahman, Chinese singer-actor Lay Zhang, Hindi actor Sonu Sood and actresses Amyra Dastur and Disha Patani.

Kung Fu Yoga is currently showing in cinemas. — CinemaOnline