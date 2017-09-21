Song Ji-hyo takes ‘selcas’ with Malaysian fans

The popular Korean star poses with a lucky fan at today’s event. — TheHive.Asia picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — “I think you need to buy a house here,” emcee Serena C joked upon meeting Korean star Song Ji-hyo, who today made yet another visit to Kuala Lumpur to meet with her Malaysian fans.

The actress, also famously known as the Goddess of Luck on the hit South Korean variety show Running Man, has visited the tropical country several times for various events and today she landed in the capital city of Malaysia to grace the launch of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at Pavilion KL.

Fans had been waiting for her as early as 7am even though the actress was only slated to appear at 11am.

Song Ji-hyo graces the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch in Pavilion KL today. — TheHive.Asia picTheir wait was not futile, as the fresh-faced beauty finally appeared onstage around the scheduled time, skirted and high-heeled — quite a departure from her Running Man look but still bearing her trademark blank look and liveliness that are well-loved by fans.

Amidst the loud cheers, the actress thanked the fans for coming and later proceeded to demonstrate one of her favourite features of Samsung’s latest flagship phone — Live Message — in the most interesting way possible: by involving her fans in the demo.

The actress first took a selfie (or selca, if you know your Konglish) of herself, which was then sent out to 22 random numbers from the crowd of fans.

The ‘Running Man’ star gives ‘hearteu’ to fans before leaving the stage. — TheHive.Asia picThese fans then got the chance to go on stage for a selfie with the actress, who would later decorate each selfie with a message using the Live Message function before sending it to the respective fans.

That was not all, the first 100 customers who bought the newly-released phone today also received an autographed phone casing each from the actress herself.

The 36-year-old will only be at the event for today, though fans shouldn’t worry much as she is bound to come again (Song previously visited Malaysia as part of Running Man for their concerts and also came on her own last October for the launch of Korean shoe store, Shoopen). — TheHive.Asia