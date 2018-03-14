‘Konsert Hora Horey Didi & Friends’ plays to packed audiences

Malaysian singer Tomok is one of the cast members of 'Konsert Hora Horey Didi & Friends'. — CinemaOnline picKUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Local animated children’s film Konsert Hora Horey Didi & Friends proves that its maiden attempt to bring the popular series to the big screen is worth the hassle, as tickets for the movie were almost sold-out on the first day of its release in cinemas.

The good news was shared by Director of Digital Durian, Sinan Ismail, who said that they are now awaiting further details from Astro and local cinemas.

“I received feedback that there are people who couldn’t even go into the cinema halls because the tickets were sold out.

“Every screening of Konsert Hora Horey Didi & Friends was a full house. I feel relieved by the warm welcome it’s received,” Sinan stated, according to Kosmo!

Didi & Friends, the animated series the movie is based on, is a local cartoon show that is popular among children aged one to six years old.

What makes the animated film even more interesting is that renowned Malaysian artistes such Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza and Tomok also lend their voices to the movie.

Konsert Hora Horey Didi & Friends opened on March 10 at 34 TGV Cinemas locations nationwide, as well as LFS Cinemas PB Sentral, Teregganu, City Cineplex Kota Kinabalu, Eastern Cineplex Tawau and Brunei.

There are currently no showtimes for Golden Screen Cinemas. — CinemaOnline