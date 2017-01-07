Kim Kardashian sobs as she relives Paris robbery ordeal in KUWTK teaser (VIDEO)

Kim Kardashian breaks down as she recounts her Paris robbery to her sisters Khloe and Kourtney. — Screengrab from E Online videoLOS ANGELES, Jan 7 — It looks like Kim Kardashian’s comeback is well and truly on the way — with ratings gold as the cherry on top.

In a new teaser for season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWTK), the reality star dissolves into tears as she recounts her Paris robbery to her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

“They’re going to shoot me in the back,” she says with her voice quivering. “There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.”

In October, Kardahsian was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint inside her hotel room by masked men who then stole US$5.6 million (RM25 million) worth of jewellery before escaping. They have yet to be caught.

Kardashian’s emotional reaction to the news of husband Kanye West’s hospitalisation in November is also captured in the teaser.

The rapper was admitted to UCLA Medical Centre in November for sleep deprivation and exhaustion after cancelling his Saint Pablo tour.

“Don’t scare me, please. What’s going on?” Kardashian can be seen pleading on the phone.

She later explains: “I think he really needs me, and I have to get home.”

Kardashian returned to social media by posting several images of her family this week after a three-month hiatus.

The new season of KUWTK will air on E! in March.

Watch the teaser in full below: