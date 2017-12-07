Kim Kardashian has a new beauty project up her sleeve

Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2017 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 1, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 7 — She has seen wild success as both a reality TV star and a beauty entrepreneur, and now Kim Kardashian is combining the two.

The star is teaming up with the TV channel Lifetime to executive produce a new beauty competition show titled Glam Masters, which is set to air on February 2018 next year.

Hosted by actress and activist Laverne Cox, the show will star a judging panel of beauty experts, made up of Kardashian’s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, YouTube beauty influencer Kandee Johnson, and fashion editor Zanna Roberts Rassi. According to W, each episode will see four beauty influencers put through their paces with a series of beauty challenges, with one participant being crowned the Glam Master on the eighth and final episode.

Although the newly unveiled trailer doesn’t give much away, Dedivanovic took to Instagram to share some behind the scenes images, informing his four million followers that “The grand prize is literally life changing” and adding: “If you like makeup and beauty this is going to be your favourite show.” Johnson has also revealed that “The challenges are amazing, as judges we were blown away!”

Kardashian, who tweeted that she was “very excited” to announce the launch date for the show, certainly has the beauty kudos to make Glam Masters a hit. Her “KKW Beauty” brand, which launched this summer, has already achieved cult status, with her cosmetic collections selling out repeatedly. She also made a move on the fragrance industry in November, debuting a trio of scents under another new brand, “KKW Fragrance”. The perfumes sold out within a matter of days.

To watch the trailer for Glam Masters, see here. — AFP-Relaxnews