Kevin Spacey to play Gore Vidal for fresh Netflix film

US actor Kevin Spacey — AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 22 — Two-time Academy Award winner Kevin Spacey has signed on to play writer Gore Vidal in a new Netflix biopic.

The film is being helmed by director Michael Hoffman (One Fine Day, The Last Station), with shooting is reportedly scheduled to begin in Rome at the end of August, followed by a set change to the Amalfi Coast, where most of the film will take place.

Set in 1980s, the film will chronicle Vidal's love affair with Italy, culminating in his purchase of the infamous cliffside mansion “La Rondinaia” in Ravello, in 1972, and his permanent installation there in 1993.

Vidal was known to have hosted numerous international celebrities in the seven-bedroom mansion over the years — including Mick Jagger, Susan Sarandon, Hillary Clinton, Lauren Bacall, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward — until he eventually sold the Amalfi Coast mansion in 2004 (The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews