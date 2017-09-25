Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Kevin Hart addresses extortion scandal, promises to be a ‘better man’

Monday September 25, 2017
02:16 PM GMT+8

Tools

Actor Kevin Hart accepts the Entertainer of the Year Award during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California February 22, 2014. ― Reuters picActor Kevin Hart accepts the Entertainer of the Year Award during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California February 22, 2014. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 25 — Kevin Hart is trying really hard to make things all better following revelations that he is being extorted for millions over a sexually suggestive video.

Having already apologising to pregnant wife Eniko Parrish and his two children from a previous marriage over his “wrong behaviour”, the comedian once again publicly expressed regret over his infidelity during a comedy show in Atlanta, Georgia.

“We got a lot of s**t to talk about, people. Before I go I want to tell y’all something and this is as real as it gets. The words of appreciation do no justice for what I feel for you guys.

“Let me tell you why I say that. I’m going through some s**t, I’m going through drama. And the best that you have when you’re going through drama is a support group that chooses to ride with you.

“I say thank you from the bottom of my heart because I want you guys to understand that I’m not perfect. But I understand that things happen when they are supposed to, things happen for a reason and in this particular case guys, I promise you I’m going to come out a better man, a better father, and a better husband.”

