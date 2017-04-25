Kendrick Lamar announces US summer tour

LOS ANGELES, April 25 — US rapper Kendrick Lamar has announced a North American tour to kick off in July, his first since 2015’s low-key “Kunta’s Groove Sessions”.

The artist — who released his latest album DAMN. earlier this month to critical acclaim, and also recently debuted several songs from the record at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival — revealed the news via his Instagram account yesterday.

The tour, which spans 17 dates, will start on July 12 in Phoenix, Arizona, with the trek to wrap up on August 6 with a hometown show at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

Travelling with Lamar will be his “Goosebumps” cohort Travis Scott, as well as “Broccoli” rapper D.R.A.M.

Tickets for the Damn! tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 28 at Ticketmaster, with an American Express pre-sale starting today (viaRolling Stone). — AFP-Relaxnews