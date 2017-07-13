Kendall Jenner wins restraining order against another crazed fan

This is not the first time that Jenner has taken action against a stalker. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 13 — Kendall Jenner has been granted a restraining order against a fan who claims to have fallen in love with her in 1998 — when she was three years old.

According to media reports, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and supermodel felt increasingly threatened by Thomas Hummel’s letters, which took on an aggressive tone after Jenner didn’t respond to his declarations of love.

TMZ said that a US judge has ordered Hummel to cease all contact with Jenner and stay at least 100 yards away from her.

In letters sighted by the entertainment site, Hummel is said to have called Jenner “an internet w****, cackling your way through life” in one letter.

In another, he accused her momager Kris Jenner of paying US rapper A$AP Rocky to sleep with her daughter. Although unconfirmed, the pair are said to be dating.

This is not the first time that Jenner has taken legal action against fans behaving badly.

Last August, she testified against homeless man Shavaughn McKenzie following an incident where he accosted her in the grounds of her Hollywood Hills estate.

McKenzie was convicted of trespassing outside her home and sentenced to 178 days in jail but credits for good behaviour allowed his release the same day.

He was acquitted of misdemeanour stalking.