Kelly Clarkson announces album and shares single ‘Love So Soft’ (VIDEO)

Singer Kelly Clarkson will soon be releasing her eighth studio album. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 9 — US singer Kelly Clarkson has revealed that her latest album, “Meaning of Life,” will release in October, and she’s made the LP’s first single available to those who pre-order.

Clarkson revealed the news with a tweet that reads, “THIS is the album I’ve always wanted to make!! Pre-order Meaning Of Life to get my single Love So Soft AND Move You!”

Love So Soft is also joined by a video directed by Dave Meyers, who has worked with Kendrick Lamar and Missy Elliot.

The album, Clarkson’s eighth, marks her debut with Atlantic Records, with which she signed a worldwide deal last year.

A statement from Atlantic says “Meaning of Life” is “the album Kelly Clarkson was destined to make with Atlantic Records, a collection of smart and sensual soul-inspired pop that immediately belongs among the legendary label’s classic canon.”

The follow-up to 2015’s “Piece By Piece,” “Meaning of Life” is set for release on October 27.

“Move You” and “Love So Soft” are available to stream or download, and “Meaning of Life, to pre-order. — AFP-Relaxnews