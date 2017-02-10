Last updated Friday, February 10, 2017 5:10 pm GMT+8

Katy Perry drops politically-charged track ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ — listen!

Friday February 10, 2017
03:52 PM GMT+8

Katy Perry will be performing at the Grammys on Sunday. — Reuters picKaty Perry will be performing at the Grammys on Sunday. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 10 — After teasing her newest track all week, Katy Perry released Chained to the Rhythm overnight today, a track full of political overtones.

Along with the track and cover art, Perry also released a lyric video, inviting fans to take a deeper look at the meaning behind the song.

“Are we crazy?/Living our lives through a lens/Trapped like a white picket fence like ornaments,” starts the song.

“Aren’t you lonely?/Up there in utopia?/Where nothing will ever be enough?” she continues in not-so-veiled references to the events of the US, post-election.

“We gonna call this era Purposeful Pop,” she tweeted.

As rumoured, Bob Marley’s grandson Skip Marley makes a guest appearance on the song. — AFP-Relaxnews

