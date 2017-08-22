Katy Perry addresses Orlando Bloom romance rekindled rumours

Katy Perry arrives for the Brit Awards in London February 22, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 22 — Although everyone wants to know if they really are back on, Katy Perry isn’t looking to fill in the blanks on her relationship with Orlando Bloom.

She was asked about the rumours after being spotted recently at an Ed Sheeran concert and the singer explained that they just are enjoying being in each other’s lives.

Speaking on the SiriusXM Hits 1 “Morning Mashup” show yesterday, Perry said: “Well you know I think people are in and out of your life…it’s nice to keep people you love around you.

“For me, it’s never so extreme. So, when you get older, lines get blurred. And you know what, I’m really busy. I’m about to go on tour for another year.”

Talk about being totally vague. Perry and Bloom announced that they were splitting earlier this year in February after dating for close to a year.