Katie Holmes boards film adaptation of best-selling book ‘The Secret’

Katie Holmes arrives at the 2017 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 1, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 10 — Katie Holmes has signed on to star in an upcoming film adaptation of The Secret, the best-selling self-help book by Rhonda Byrne.

The tome, which describes the theory that human beings can control the universe with their minds and manifest their desires through the “law of attraction”, sold 30 million copies around the world, despite courting much controversy due to its subject matter.

The film will aim to extrapolate that theory, along the same lines of the book, through the story of a young widow with three children who hires a handyman to fix her house, and ends up learning about his philosophy of believing in the power of the universe to deliver what we want (via Variety).

The feature is to be helmed by director Andy Tennant (Hitch, Sweet Home Alabama), from a screenplay penned Bekah Brunstetter — writer on NBC’s hit drama This Is US — with participation from Tennant and longtime writing partner Rick Parks (Ever After: A Cinderella Story). — AFP-Relaxnews