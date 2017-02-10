Last updated Friday, February 10, 2017 7:49 am GMT+8

Kate McKinnon to voice Ms. Fizzle in ‘Magic School Bus’ revival

Kate McKinnon, who plays a team member in the 'Ghostbusters' reboot, at Wu Liang Ye restaurant in New York, August 2, 2016. — NYT picKate McKinnon, who plays a team member in the 'Ghostbusters' reboot, at Wu Liang Ye restaurant in New York, August 2, 2016. — NYT pic

SAN FRANCISCO, FEB 10 — SNL star Kate McKinnon will replace Lily Tomlin as the voice of Ms. Fizzle in the Netflix reboot of Magic School Bus

In the modernized version of the animated show popular in the 1990s, McKinnon will lend her voice to the series that takes place on a high-tech bus. 

Developed to make science fun for the kids, the original show ran for 52 series and was based on the books of the same name, by Joanna Cole. 

The remake will highlight the latest innovations in technology like robotics, wearables and cameras. 

The revival will go by the title The Magic School Bus Rides Again. — AFP-Relaxnews

