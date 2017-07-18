Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are married

Tuesday July 18, 2017
12:14 PM GMT+8

Cast members Jamie Bell, Miles Teller, Kate Mara, and Michael B Jordan pose the premiere of the film ‘Fantastic Four’ in New York August 4, 2015. — Reuters picCast members Jamie Bell, Miles Teller, Kate Mara, and Michael B Jordan pose the premiere of the film ‘Fantastic Four’ in New York August 4, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 18 — Kate Mara and Jamie Bell have tied the knot.

It is understood that the former Fantastic Four co-stars married over the weekend.

Both Mara and Bell announced the news on social media yesterday.

Mara posted a photo of her and Bell kissing on what looks like the dance floor at their wedding on Instagram. She captioned the photo: “Nuptials.”

Bell shared the same photo with the caption, “Mr and Mrs B.”

The couple have been dating since autumn 2015, and got engaged in January.

Bell has a four-year-old son from his previous marriage to Westworld star, Evan Rachel Wood. They separated in 2014.

