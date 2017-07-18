Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are married

LOS ANGELES, July 18 — Kate Mara and Jamie Bell have tied the knot.
It is understood that the former Fantastic Four co-stars married over the weekend.
Both Mara and Bell announced the news on social media yesterday.
Mara posted a photo of her and Bell kissing on what looks like the dance floor at their wedding on Instagram. She captioned the photo: “Nuptials.”
Nuptials pic.twitter.com/BdNNmlTDCQ— Kate Mara (@katemara) July 17, 2017
Bell shared the same photo with the caption, “Mr and Mrs B.”
The couple have been dating since autumn 2015, and got engaged in January.
Bell has a four-year-old son from his previous marriage to Westworld star, Evan Rachel Wood. They separated in 2014.