Kai Ko says sorry for ‘suicidal’ social media posts

Kai Ko in ‘You Are The Apple Of My Eye’. — CinemaOnline picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Taiwanese actor Kai Ko recently apologised for sparking fans’ concern over his previous social media post.

As reported on Mingpao, the actor recently posted an image of a lipstick mark on Instagram, and captioned it, “Will anybody care if I’m dead?”

The post caused concern among fans, especially since the actor also posted another message that read “goodbye” on the same night SHINee’s Kim Jong-hyun committed suicide.

Some speculated that the actor may be facing emotional problems due to his breakup with Tia Li, as well as the delayed release of his new movie.

However, the You Are The Apple Of My Eye actor had since clarified the situation, stressing that it was just a temporary feeling and that he is doing just fine.

At the same time, he also cleared all the posts on his Instagram account. — CinemaOnline