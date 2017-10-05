Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Justin Timberlake, Kate Winslet face the mob in ‘Wonder Wheel’ (VIDEO)

Thursday October 5, 2017
12:32 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Julia Roberts acts out all her famous roles with James CordenThe Edit: Julia Roberts acts out all her famous roles with James Corden

Malaysia’s top two pension funds to pursue stakes in insurersMalaysia’s top two pension funds to pursue stakes in insurers

Vida’s ‘I Am Me’ official lyric video hits 8.6 million viewsVida’s ‘I Am Me’ official lyric video hits 8.6 million views

The Edit: Here’s the first trailer for Woody Allen’s ‘Wonder Wheel’The Edit: Here’s the first trailer for Woody Allen’s ‘Wonder Wheel’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Oct 5 — Check out the first trailer for Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel that stars Justin Timberlake, Kate Winslet, Juno Temple and Jim Belushi.

The film revolves around four characters whose lives intertwine amid the hustle and bustle of the Coney Island amusement park in the 1950s. Timberlake is handsome young lifeguard Mickey who dreams of becoming a playwright.

Winslet plays emotionally volatile former actress Ginny who now works as a waitress in a clam house while Belushi is her rough-hewn carousel operator husband Humpty. Temple plays Humpty’s long-estranged daughter who is now hiding out from gangsters at her father’s apartment.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Four peoples’ lives intertwine amid the hustle and bustle of the Coney Island amusement park in the 1950s: Ginny, an emotionally volatile former actress now working as a waitress in a clam house; Humpty, Ginny’s rough-hewn carousel operator husband; Mickey, a handsome young lifeguard who dreams of becoming a playwright; and Carolina, Humpty’s long-estranged daughter, who is now hiding out from gangsters at her father’s apartment.”

Wonder Wheel is set for release on December 1.

A screengrab of Woody Allen’s new movie ‘Wonder Wheel’ that stars Justin Timberlake, Kate Winslet and Jim Belushi.A screengrab of Woody Allen’s new movie ‘Wonder Wheel’ that stars Justin Timberlake, Kate Winslet and Jim Belushi.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline