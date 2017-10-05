Justin Timberlake, Kate Winslet face the mob in ‘Wonder Wheel’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Oct 5 — Check out the first trailer for Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel that stars Justin Timberlake, Kate Winslet, Juno Temple and Jim Belushi.

The film revolves around four characters whose lives intertwine amid the hustle and bustle of the Coney Island amusement park in the 1950s. Timberlake is handsome young lifeguard Mickey who dreams of becoming a playwright.

Winslet plays emotionally volatile former actress Ginny who now works as a waitress in a clam house while Belushi is her rough-hewn carousel operator husband Humpty. Temple plays Humpty’s long-estranged daughter who is now hiding out from gangsters at her father’s apartment.

Wonder Wheel is set for release on December 1.

A screengrab of Woody Allen’s new movie ‘Wonder Wheel’ that stars Justin Timberlake, Kate Winslet and Jim Belushi.