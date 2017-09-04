Justin Bieber and Pink join hurricane Harvey relief effort

Singer Pink arrives at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, Sept 4 — Justin Bieber and Pink are the latest celebrities to have pledged funds to help victims of hurricane Harvey.

Biebs took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that he would be donating US$25,000 (RM106,762) to the American Red Cross relief effort.

“Just looking at these photos from Hurricane Harvey. I just want to say that I am so sorry to all the families that have lost their homes, people that have lost their lives.

“I’m going to accept the Kevin Hart challenge and donate $25,000 towards the Red Cross, and I love you guys in Houston. You guys are awesome, you guys are strong. I am so sorry this is happening.”

Pop superstar Pink also made a huge donation by pledging US$500,000 to the American Red Cross. The organisation took to Twitter to thank her for her generous gesture.

“Thank you @Pink from the bottom of our ❤ for your donation of a half million dollars to @RedCross #HurricaneHarvey relief efforts!”

Thousands have been affected after hurricane Harvey made fall last week, the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in over half a century.