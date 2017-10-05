Josh Brolin rages against a fire in ‘Only the Brave’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Oct 5 — Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for true-story drama Only the Brave that tells the tale of heroic fire-fighters.

The film is based on the true account of the Yarnell Hill wildfire that happened in Arizona in 2013 and how one unit of local fire-fighters risked their lives to battle the flames.

The film stars Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, James Badge Dale, Taylor Kitsch, Jennifer Connelly and Andie MacDowell.

The synopsis of the film reads: “It’s not what stands in front of you… it’s who stands beside you. Only the Brave, based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, is the heroic story of one unit of local fire-fighters that through hope, determination, sacrifice, and the drive to protect families, communities, and our country become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the nation. As most of us run from danger, they run toward it — they watch over our lives, our homes, everything we hold dear, as they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire.”

Only the Brave is set for release on October 20.

A screengrab of ‘Only the Brave’ that stars Josh Brolin and Miles Teller among others.