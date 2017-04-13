Last updated -- GMT+8

Josh Brolin cast as Cable in ‘Deadpool 2’

Thursday April 13, 2017
09:53 AM GMT+8

Brolin also plays the villain Thanos in the Marvel Studios movies. ― AFP picBrolin also plays the villain Thanos in the Marvel Studios movies. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 13 — Josh Brolin has landed the role of Cable in Deadpool 2, The Hollywood Reporter said.

He will join Ryan Reynolds who is reprising his role as the merc with the mouth.

Brolin also plays the villain Thanos in the Marvel Studios movies and is set to take centre stage in Avengers: Infinity War.

According to THR, Cable is the antithesis of Deadpool: “A man who is a leader and used to being obeyed, and who is very controlled — but with an aura of simmering violence.”

In the comics, Cable is from the future and the son of Scott Summers AKA Cyclops in the X-Men universe.

Deadpool 2 has yet to receive an official release date, but it is slated to hit cinemas some time in 2018.

