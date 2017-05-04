Last updated -- GMT+8

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is set to be a dad again

Thursday May 4, 2017
Presenters Joseph Gordon-Levitt (left) and Janelle Monae present the Best Screenplay award at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California February 25, 2017. — Reuters picPresenters Joseph Gordon-Levitt (left) and Janelle Monae present the Best Screenplay award at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California February 25, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, May 4 — It sure looks like the stork is going to be pretty busy in Hollywood as Joseph Gordon-Levitt is expecting his second child with wife Tasha McCauley.

According to People, a rep confirmed the good news for the couple who are extremely private when it comes to their family.

The pair was earlier spotted out on a lunch date in Beverly Hills with McCauley’s baby bump on full display.

Gordon-Levitt and McCauley tied the knot in a secret ceremony in December 2014. They welcomed a baby boy in August 2015 and till date have never publicly revealed the child’s name.

