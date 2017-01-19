John Legend, Metallica to perform at Grammys

LOS ANGELES, Jan 19 — The first round of performers set to appear at the 59th Grammys next month has been announced, with John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban all on the roster.

Legend is a 10-time Grammy winner, while Metallica have won eight Grammys, and members Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield are up for Best Song for Hardwired.

Underwood, a seven-time winner, is nominated this year for Best Country Solo Performance for Church Bells, while Urban, a four-time winner, is up for Best Country Album (Ripcord) and Best Country Solo Performance (Blue Ain’t Your Color).

The 59th annual Grammy ceremony will be broadcast on February 12 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

James Corden will host, and most performers are still to be announced. — AFP-Relaxnews