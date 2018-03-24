Joel Edgerton joins Timothee Chalamet in ‘The King’

Edgerton has reportedly joined the cast of the Netflix movie 'The King'. — Cover Media picNEW YORK, March 24 — Variety reports that Australian actor Joel Edgerton will join Timothee Chalamet in David Michôd's upcoming production.

Joel Edgerton has reportedly joined the cast of the Netflix movie The King. The Australian actor, who is co-writing the script, is set to play Falstaff, the best friend of the young Henry V, played by Timothée Chalamet.

The movie is directed and co-written by David Michôd — who previously directed War Machine and Animal Kingdom — and is scheduled to start filming in Europe in June.

The film follows the young Henry V's ascension to the throne in the late 1300s. The new king has to learn how to rule after the death of his brother, killed in battle. Despite the turbulent context, the young king's reign is crowned with success.

This project is the third collaboration between Joel Edgerton and David Michôd after 2014's The Rover and 2010's Animal Kingdom.

Hot Hollywood property since his breakthrough role in Call Me by Your Name, Timothee Chalamet has a busy year in store with roles in the next Woody Allen film, A Rainy Day in New York, alongside Elle Fanning and Selena Gomez, and in Felix Van Groeningen's Beautiful Boy.

Joel Edgerton stars in Red Sparrow, with Jennifer Lawrence, out March 2 in the USA. He also directed the film Boy Erased, starring Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe and Lucas Hedges, out September 28. — AFP-Relaxnews